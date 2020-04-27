Delhi HC asks govt to simplify ration access for needy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to simplify the procedure of getting ration for the needy who have Aadhaar cards and voter IDs but don’t possess ration cards. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said if there is any need for a change in the policy decision, it shall also be simplified by authorities looking at the need of the people at large.

The court directed authorities that if any change in the policy decision is carried out for simplification in the procedure to get the ration, it will be notified and informed to all the fair price shop owners.

The court was hearing a plea by NGO Nayee Soch Society seeking direction to the Delhi government to provide ration to the needy on production of their Aadhaar cards or voter IDs at fair price shops functioning in their area.

The plea also sought direction to authorities to provide the details of citizens who have taken the benefit of ration by way of Aadhaar cards during the period of lockdown since March 25 till date by way of applying on the Food department’s website.The petition claimed non-availability of ration to people who have Aadhaar cards or voter IDs but they do not possess ration cards at present.

(With agency inputs)