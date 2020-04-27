STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCD worker infected: Kin wait 5 days for testing

Living in a 200-yard-plot at Pushta near Shashtri Park, he said that it was difficult to get his aunt admitted to a hospital.

Published: 27th April 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

delhi shops

As many as 877 COVID-19 patients in Delhi have been cured till now, while 54 have died. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a safai karmachari, working with the East MCD, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20, her family was besieged with worry and wanted to get tested to know if they had been infected. However, little did the 20-member family know they would have to knock on several doors and get tested after five long days.

The sanitation worker, deployed in Shahdara area, got infected last week and is currently at Lok Nayak Hospital. “My aunt was not unwell for a few days, her husband took her for a test and she was found positive. Her reports came four days after she got tested,” said the nephew of the patient.

Living in a 200-yard-plot at Pushta near Shashtri Park, he said that it was difficult to get his aunt admitted to a hospital. “My uncle made several calls for an ambulance. Till the time she was at home. We followed social distancing but it was already more than three days she started showing symptoms,” the member stated.

Sharing common areas, the members were worried about transmission of the virus. “News was coming in about families with COVID-19 patients testing positive in Delhi, we were scared… what if we all are positive. We were desperate to get tested and started calling authorities – from helpline numbers to hospitals to even DM and SDM offices. The authorities kept saying that they will come but didn’t turn up,” he said.

Finally, the family started posting videos on social media, which caught the attention of many journalists. “Media intervened and we were tested at Babu Jagjivan Hospital on Saturday. We have been asked to wait for four days for the results,” the person stated.

Big jump: 293 fresh corona cases in Delhi          

With 293 more people being confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2,918, according to the Delhi government’s health department. The total number of cases on Saturday stood at 2,625. As many as 877 patients have been cured till now, while 54 have died of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Azadpur Mandi on Sunday issued guidelines to regulate the movement of empty vehicles in the area to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A DDA ground in Burari has been earmarked as holding area for empty vehicles to reduce the traffic in and around the market, the committee’s guidelines read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp