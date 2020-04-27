Picture-perfect memories

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Based in New Delhi, Parminder Pahwa is the creative director of the Studio Kelly Photography, doing wedding photography since 2002.

Ghazal and Prince at Jomtein Beach

By Express News Service

Based in New Delhi, Parminder Pahwa is the creative director of the Studio Kelly Photography, doing wedding photography since 2002.According to him, people book the company for their big day due to his team’s creativity, thoughtful approach and on time delivery of images.

“Our team thrives to produce pictures out of the box, experimenting with different elements, equipment’s and creativity. Along with wedding photography, our pre-wedding photography is well-acclaimed too in the industry. Couples from all over the world take us to places to capture their pre-wedding moments,” he says. Two such couples are Ayush-Nitika and Prince-Ghazal.

Photographer Parminder Pahwa

Ayush and Nitika chose Goa’s The Zuri White Sands, Goa Resort & Casino resort for their pre-wedding shoot in October 2018. The beach next to it is quiet with less of hustle bustle. The couple and our team patiently waited for this golden moment at the sunset. As a director, it is a challenge to put everything into place during the sunset because the light is changing every second. We had to fly drones, do the video shoot and still photography, all at once. The couple had dated since childhood and were getting married after 10 years of dating. It was important to capture those intense moments of love while making them comfortable in front of the camera.

Nitika had a beautiful white gown and we thought that a white dress against the dawning sun would look absolutely beautiful. When the water comes up it usually tickles, and that’s what happened with her, she kept laughing but then as we said that we had a limited window we managed to get some gorgeous shots with that beautiful smile. The dress gets really heavy because of all the sand gets stuck to the dress, but these two were really good at hiding all that. Ayush, like a caring partner held her bag and mirror, it was beautiful.

For Ghazal and Prince, one of our team member would go and fly the tail on Ghazal’s dress in the wind and run while the image was clicked. All this happened in a fraction of seconds. Ghazal’s hair were kept open, we wanted the wind to flow through her hair as it looked exotic. These two chose Pattya, Bangkok and Phuket as their pre-wedding shoot location in July 2019. This particular picture was shot at Jomtein Beach in Pattaya. International destinations are particularly more difficult to shoot as there are too many tourists at the beach. Again we had a very small window to capture that picture-perfect sunset and hence there was no time to loose. The couple was very young, in their early twenty’s and hence had that feeling of ‘young sweet love’ still alive in them.

The thing with beaches is that you can plan with too many themes. It could be a playful theme where the couple could play in water, there could be a romantic dinner setup by the beach, and then there are these picture perfect sunsets too.Both the pictures were shot by Canon 1dx mark II with all the prime lenses. We used Godox AD 200 light on the couple against the sunlight for those perfect pictures.

