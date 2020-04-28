STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Arrests in Delhi riots to be made in accordance with SC guidelines, says High Court

The bench also said that all the individuals who according to the petition have been arrested so far, "are at liberty to institute appropriate proceedings in accordance with law".

Published: 28th April 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed that arrests in connection with the recent riots in the national capital, shall be done in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines related to arrest and detention.

The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh which also issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and police seeking their stand on a plea alleging that arrests in connection with the riots were being made during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

READ| Umar Khalid, Jamia students booked under UAPA for northeast Delhi riots

The plea, by an organisation of Islamic scholars called Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, has contended that when the apex court had said there was a need to decongest jails in wake of coronavirus, the police was arresting people "on the pretext of investigation of offences related to the Delhi riots" earlier this year.

The petition, filed through advocate Mohd Taiyab Khan, also contended that if left unchecked, the action of Delhi Police would "frustrate" the top court's order to decongest jails.

The Centre, during the hearing conducted via video conferencing, told the bench that all the arrests made so far and those which would be made in future, shall be strictly in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

"Directed accordingly," the court said on Monday after noting the Centre's submission and listed the matter for further hearing on June 24.

The bench also said that all the individuals who according to the petition have been arrested so far, "are at liberty to institute appropriate proceedings in accordance with law, including seeking regular bail.

"The petitioner organisation has claimed in its plea that police "unilaterally and arbitrarily" arrested persons from their homes during lockdown without informing their families the reasons for arrest.

The petition has sought that police officials be restrained from picking up or arresting persons in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots on the pretext of investigation and sending them to jail during the lockdown period.

It has also sought that the investigation into the riots be put on hold till another plea moved by the organisation seeking an SIT probe into the violence is decided by the high court.

The plea also seeks departmental action and contempt proceedings against concerned police officials who allegedly violated the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court regarding arrest and detention of accused persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi High Court Supreme Court Jamia
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp