Delhi Commission for Women members quarantined after rescued girl tests positive

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two members of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) were put under quarantine after a girl rescued by the team of the women's body was found to be positive for Coronavirus.

"A DCW mobile helpline counsellor and driver along with several police officers of KN Katju Marg police station are being put under quarantine after they came in contact with a Corona positive woman during a rescue operation," a statement from the women body said.

The body received a complaint on its 181 helpline on April 24 that a 26-year-old married girl had been confined at her home by her parents as they were against her marriage. She also alleged that she was being beaten by them regularly.

The survivor wanted to go back to her husband's home. The survivor's husband was informed about the same. However, it was learned that while travelling to Panipat with her husband, they met with a minor accident, after which they were taken to a hospital in Panipat. Upon hospitalisation, the girl was found to be positive for Covid-19, the statement said.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, "DCW is committed to provide all possible assistance to women and girls of Delhi even during the lockdown. We are conducting rescue operations, visiting hospitals and police stations. Unfortunately in this case the rescued survivor has tested COVID positive.

"I salute my all COVID warriors who are braving the risks to help save others lives. Our ground staff who came in contact with the survivor has been put under quarantine and have written to Health Secretary and Commissioner of Police to ensure testing of all contacts and police staff. I pray to God for their good health and DCW and I shall support them in all eventualities," Maliwal added.