STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DU teachers, staff protest at home over ‘no salaries’

A total of 28 colleges are affiliated to DU, of which 12 are fully funded by the Delhi government.

Published: 28th April 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of Delhi University, have decided to go on a ‘hunger strike’ on Tuesday, demanding payment of salaries.A total of 28 colleges are affiliated to DU, of which 12 are fully funded by the Delhi government.

DUTA called for one day hunger strike at teachers’ homes and door steps. “The government, the vice chancellor and the University administration have had issues over the formation of governing bodies for the last two years but that does not justify the non-payment of salaries of the teachers and the staff. Why do the teachers have to suffer?” said Pankaj Garg, Convenor, INTEC, former member of Academic Council.

Former DUSU President and Delhi BJP general secretary Ashish Sood also started  #JagoKejriwal campaign in Twitter. “Don’t do politics during such hard time. Release the salaries to teachers and staffs of the 12 colleges of DU,’ he urged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DU teachers Delhi University DU hunger strike
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp