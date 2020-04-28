DU teachers, staff protest at home over ‘no salaries’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of Delhi University, have decided to go on a ‘hunger strike’ on Tuesday, demanding payment of salaries.A total of 28 colleges are affiliated to DU, of which 12 are fully funded by the Delhi government.

DUTA called for one day hunger strike at teachers’ homes and door steps. “The government, the vice chancellor and the University administration have had issues over the formation of governing bodies for the last two years but that does not justify the non-payment of salaries of the teachers and the staff. Why do the teachers have to suffer?” said Pankaj Garg, Convenor, INTEC, former member of Academic Council.

Former DUSU President and Delhi BJP general secretary Ashish Sood also started #JagoKejriwal campaign in Twitter. “Don’t do politics during such hard time. Release the salaries to teachers and staffs of the 12 colleges of DU,’ he urged.