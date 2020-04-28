STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nirvana Being's N95 reusable Airific masks are right fit and filter

Airific claims its new N95 masks are the first in the world to use a nanotech filter that gives highest level of protection

Published: 28th April 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital

A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (File Photo| EPS)

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Wearing a mask has become a norm post the COVID-19 outbreak, and many are trying to innovate with the regular face mask to become more efficient in the fight against the virus. Achieving success in this line is Jai Dhar Gupta, Founder of Nirvana Being, who has engineered the N95 reusable Airific mask, certified by Nelson Labs in USA and ITS Lab in India.

The process of working on the product started in mid-January. High-density areas, warm temperatures for the next seven months, sustainable materials that inhibit transmission, highest protection with least breathing resistance, certifications, were factors that Gupta made sure the protective mask is able to cope up with. “As a company with in-depth knowledge of masks and its nuances, we saw this as an opportunity to innovate and pivot, and address a huge opportunity for anti-viral masks created by the global pandemic,” says Gupta, adding, “Airific is a reusable, anti-viral mask that is N95 certified with a viral filtration efficiency (VFE) of 99.7 per cent. It is the first mask in the world that uses a nanotech filter, which provides the highest protection, with really low breathing resistance that makes the mask easy-to-wear over long periods of time.”

The mask also uses Indian organic, porous sustainable fabrics in the outer and inner layer, which is key to drive comfort throughout our Indian summer. “Moreover, the fibres in the porous material catch the virus particles, dry them out and break them apart faster than a non-porous fabric. All our knowledge of pollution masks has been utilised to create different sizes for a perfect fit, to completely seal the face and force all the inhaled air through the nanotech filter, for close to 100 per cent airborne viral protection (down to 0.1 micron),” notes Gupta.

Unlike the easily available cloth face masks that neither seal the face nor protects it from nanoparticle droplets in the air released during speaking, or even breathing, Airific comes in different sizes for a perfect fit and the nanotech filter does block the nanoparticle droplets down to 0.1 micron from entering your breathing passages. “The use of sustainable materials gives the mask a life of eight weeks in current AQI conditions and the materials used are biodegradable,” concludes Gupta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
face mask surgical masks masks COVID-19 Coronavirus Delhi coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp