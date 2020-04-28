Now, let’s talk about menstrual hygiene

By Express News Service

Recognising the need of sanitary napkins as an essential product to maintain good menstrual hygiene, Paree, a brand that manufacturers women hygiene products, has stepped up and is delivering the sanitary napkins to as many women as possible. Their campaign is active in cities like Delhi, Gurgaon and Punjab and the initiative is called #SheFirst & #PadsAreEssential.

Volunteers distributing

sanitary napkins

Talking about the distribution drive in Delhi and Gurgaon, Sahil Dharia, CEO & Founder, Paree said, “The pads were distributed in South and West areas of Delhi, shelters for girls and women, areas of Dakshinpuri, Nathupur, Barapulla and nearby areas where there was a need. In Gurugram, we received support from Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to ensure that sanitary napkins are available to those who needed them.

Dharia informs The Morning Standard that so far over 80,000 pads

Paree CEO & Founder Sahil Dharia

have been distributed and there are plans to spread the activity to more districts. During the second leg of the campaign, the company also plans to distribute sanitary pads in Raipur, Bhopal, Jaipur and Lucknow.

Talking about the volunteers on ground who actually helped the company, he said, “We work with like-minded organisations/ partners who have their feet on the ground and are already engaged in providing aid to those in need.

We are grateful to the organisations and authorities who have supported us in our commitment to provide sanitary pads like CII – IWN, local police, Rasoi on Wheels & so on. We take inputs from these associations to help identify areas where the product is needed.”Acclaimed badminton player Saina Nehwal, one of the shareholders of the brand Paree, supported the campaign and said, “I stand behind the menstrual dignity of every woman and I pledge that #PadsAreEssential.”