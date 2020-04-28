STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Now, let’s talk about menstrual hygiene

Dharia informs The Morning Standard that so far over 80,000 pads have been distributed and there are plans to spread the activity to more districts.

Published: 28th April 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

sanitary napkins

Image of sanitary napkins used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

Recognising the need of sanitary napkins as an essential product to maintain good menstrual hygiene, Paree, a brand that manufacturers women hygiene products, has stepped up and is delivering the sanitary napkins to as many women as possible. Their campaign is active in cities like Delhi, Gurgaon and Punjab and the initiative is called #SheFirst & #PadsAreEssential.

Volunteers distributing 
sanitary napkins

Talking about the distribution drive in Delhi and Gurgaon, Sahil Dharia, CEO & Founder, Paree said, “The pads were distributed in South and West areas of Delhi, shelters for girls and women, areas of Dakshinpuri, Nathupur, Barapulla and nearby areas where there was a need. In Gurugram, we received support from Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to ensure that sanitary napkins are available to those who needed them.

Dharia informs The Morning Standard that so far over 80,000 pads

Paree CEO  & Founder Sahil Dharia

have been distributed and there are plans to spread the activity to more districts. During the second leg of the campaign, the company also plans to distribute sanitary pads in Raipur, Bhopal, Jaipur and Lucknow.

Talking about the volunteers on ground who actually helped the company, he said, “We work with like-minded organisations/ partners who have their feet on the ground and are already engaged in providing aid to those in need.

We are grateful to the organisations and authorities who have supported us in our commitment to provide sanitary pads like CII – IWN, local police, Rasoi on Wheels & so on. We take inputs from these associations to help identify areas where the product is needed.”Acclaimed badminton player Saina Nehwal, one of the shareholders of the brand Paree, supported the campaign and said, “I stand behind the menstrual dignity of every woman and I pledge that #PadsAreEssential.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sanitary napkins sanitary pads menstrual hygiene Paree lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp