Plasma donated by me saved lives of three patients: Delhi's first donor

NEW DELHI: “My plasma donation saved three lives, what can be more noble than saving someone’s life?,” said a 36-year-old Covid-19 survivor, who was the first to donate plasma in the national capital.

A resident of Jahangirpuri in North Delhi, the man tested positive on March 18 and was discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital on April 5. He had contracted the virus from his sister who had an international travel history. “After coming home from the hospital, I came across an article on plasma donation and how it can cure COVID-19 patients. I researched more about it and wanted to help other patients as I could relate to their suffering. I called up ILBS hospital and spoke to Dr S K Sarin about my willingness to donate,” the donor said.

On April 20, the survivor donated his plasma at ILBS and was motivated by the constant encouragement of the doctors who kept his spirits up during the 40-minute session. “I was so proud of myself when the doctors told me that my plasma will be used on three patients. Some days ago, Dr Sarin called me up and said that the patients are recovering and one of them from Max Hospital was discharged, I was overwhelmed with joy,” he stated.

The survivor said he will be donating his plasma again at end of the month as it has yielded results on patients who were critical.“My mother is aged 65, she was also tested positive and now recovered, back home. She too wants to donate her plasma,” he said.

The 38-year-old was one of earlier cases in the national capital.“It was initial days of cases in Delhi and I would see reports of Covid-19 cases and deaths across the world all over the news. It was a frightening time and I had several apprehensions. But when I was admitted to the hospital, the doctors and staff gave me so much hope and positivity, I was able to clam my mind and focus on getting healthy. Mentally, it was challenging but the doctors kept me in high spirits,” he added.

Talking about plasma donations, the survivor stated that everyone should think beyond religious and social boundaries to come forward to help save more lives. “My plasma helped to recover those who are Hindu which is a great example of how our bodies do not discriminate on the basis of religion. Even though it is Ramzan, those from the Tablighi Jamaat markaz can come forward to donate. This is the best kindness we can show to others right now,” he said.