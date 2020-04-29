STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AISA’s Delhi head booked under UAPA by Crime Branch, mobile seized

Delhi University student and Delhi State President of All India Student Association (AISA) Kawalpreet Kaur for investigation in connection with the communal violence in North East Delhi.

Published: 29th April 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Crime Branch has seized the mobile phone of Delhi University student and Delhi State President of All India Student Association (AISA) Kawalpreet Kaur for investigation in connection with the communal violence in North East Delhi.

Kaur has also been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including UAPA for allegedly instigating the communal riots which claimed the lives of 53 persons and injuring more than 200 people.

“The seizure memo given to her cites an FIR with a slew of charges including the draconian UAPA – a supposed anti-terror law that is basically an excuse to lock up students and activists who are critical of the government — without trial, without bail — and throw away the key,” said AISA.

Around six other students of Jamia Millia Islamia have also been arrested and booked under UAPA for instigating communal violence in Delhi by organising anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests in the Northeast district and other parts of Delhi and giving ‘instigatory’ speeches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AISA head arrested Delhi violence
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp