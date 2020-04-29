AISA’s Delhi head booked under UAPA by Crime Branch, mobile seized

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Crime Branch has seized the mobile phone of Delhi University student and Delhi State President of All India Student Association (AISA) Kawalpreet Kaur for investigation in connection with the communal violence in North East Delhi.

Kaur has also been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including UAPA for allegedly instigating the communal riots which claimed the lives of 53 persons and injuring more than 200 people.

“The seizure memo given to her cites an FIR with a slew of charges including the draconian UAPA – a supposed anti-terror law that is basically an excuse to lock up students and activists who are critical of the government — without trial, without bail — and throw away the key,” said AISA.

Around six other students of Jamia Millia Islamia have also been arrested and booked under UAPA for instigating communal violence in Delhi by organising anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests in the Northeast district and other parts of Delhi and giving ‘instigatory’ speeches.