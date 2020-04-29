Low stress levels are vital in PCOS treatment

By Express News Service

Women with the polycystic ovary must use the lockdown period to lower their stress levels and modify diet and exercise to facilitate the treatment. “Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition, and one out of 10 women suffer from it. And the treatment involves diet modification and exercise,” said Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour, Founder & Director, SCI Healthcare, New Delhi. She added that a diet low in trans-fat and rich in protein helps a great deal. Dr Gour was speaking at a webinar on ‘PCOS & Infertility’, conducted by Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council.

Taking the discussion further, Dr S Krishnakumar, Chief Consultant, JK Women Hospital, said that contrary to the general perception, women with PCOS are more stressed than others because they are constantly reminded by people around them of their difference, either due to the physical features such as unwanted hair growth or irregular periods. “Those who are more stressed take more time to respond to treatment. Now with the lockdown, they are at home and this is an opportunity to talk to the family about the condition. They must do everything possible to keep their stress levels down,” he added.