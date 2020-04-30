COVID-19: No plan to do away with pending exams, says CBSE

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBSE will hold Class X and XII board examinations of all main pending subjects that will be required for promotion and admission in institutes of higher education, the board clarified amid speculation that the exams would be canceled. Class XII board examinations will be held for 12 subjects, the dates for which would be announced later and a notice of at least 10 days would be given to the students before the exams are held, the board added. No exams will be conducted for Class X and the students will be promoted on the basis of marks in internal tests.

However, in northeast Delhi , where the exams were postponed due to communal violence, the CBSE will hold Class X board examinations for 17 subjects while Class XII students will appear for test in 11 subjects. Instructions for marking or assessment in subjects for Class X students that can be done without will be issued separat e ly, the Board said. The CBBSE has decided not to conduct any examinations, even for Class XII students, outside India and the norms for assessment are being worked out. There are 25 CBSE affiliated schools abroad.