STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: No plan to do away with pending exams, says CBSE

The CBBSE has decided not to conduct any examinations, even for Class XII students, outside India and the norms for assessment are being worked out.

Published: 30th April 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Students are seen writing the Plus one examinations wearing masks at MC School in Madurai

Students are seen writing the Plus one examinations wearing masks at MC School in Madurai. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBSE will hold Class X and XII board examinations of all main pending subjects that will be required for promotion and admission in institutes of higher education, the board clarified amid speculation that the exams would be canceled. Class XII board examinations will be held for 12 subjects, the dates for which would be announced later and a notice of at least 10 days would be given to the students before the exams are held, the board added. No exams will be conducted for Class X and the students will be promoted on the basis of marks in internal tests.

However, in northeast Delhi , where the exams were postponed due to communal violence, the CBSE will hold Class X board examinations for 17 subjects while Class XII students will appear for test in 11 subjects. Instructions for marking or assessment in subjects for Class X students that can be done without will be issued separat e ly, the Board said. The CBBSE has decided not to conduct any examinations, even for Class XII students, outside India and the norms for assessment are being worked out. There are 25 CBSE affiliated schools abroad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE exams board examinations
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp