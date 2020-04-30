STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SDMC staff from Haryana, UP can opt to stay in city as borders sealed

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said tough measures were required at the state’s border points with the national capital.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:02 AM

Haryana Police stop commuters at Delhi-Badarpur border on Wednesday

Haryana Police stop commuters at Delhi-Badarpur border on Wednesday | ANIL SHAKYA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the sealing of Delhi’s border with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday said its employees belonging to the two states can stay in lodging facilities in the national capital.

The civic body said it will reimburse the cost of lodging and boarding for such employees.Group A and Group B employees will receive a reimbursement of `2,000 per day, while those in Group C and Group C will get `1,100 per day.

“The administration will reimburse the cost of lodging and boarding for the officers and the staff, who are residents of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and have to work in the SDMC,” an SDMC order read.
“The employee can opt to stay in the hotel, guest house or community hall of SDMC as per their convenience’ and will have to submit the claim for reimbursement to the HOD concerned along with payment receipt,” it said.

Chaos was witnessed at the Delhi-Haryana border after people returning to their homes in Faridabad from Delhi were turned back on Wednesday as Haryana sealed all its border points with the national capital citing emergence of fresh coronavirus cases.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said tough measures were required at the state’s border points with the national capital. “We will not allow this (coronavirus) infection to enter our state from Delhi”.“Prevention is better than cure. If we do not do this, then we will not be able to contain the spread of coronavirus,” he said, adding 28 cases have been detected in the past six days in the districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurgaon and Faridabad, which are part of the NCR.     With agency inputs

