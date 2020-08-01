STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

29-year-old rams BMW car into ice cream stall in South Delhi, four persons injured

Roshan Arora, who was behind the wheel, said she was eating ice cream sitting inside her car when her dog jumped and changed the gear resulting in the unfortunate incident

Published: 01st August 2020 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old fashion designer rammed her BMW car into a roadside ice cream stall injuring four person standing near the stall in South Delhi area. 

The accused has been identified as Roshani Arora, resident of Faridabad, Haryana, who works as a Fashion Designer in Delhi. The CCTV footage of the navy blue BMV car crashing into the ice cream stall, and hauling people for a short distance on the road went viral on social media sites. 

"The incident took place on Friday night at around 10:17 PM. An information regarding accident at Sapna Cinema, East of Kailash, was received in PS Amar Colony. The said call was entrusted to ASI Krishan Pal, who immediately reached at the spot, where one BMW car and ice cream rehari were found in damaged condition. It was learnt that the four injured persons have already been shifted to different hospitals," said a senior police official. 

Four people have been injured in the accident namely Mukesh Kumar, resident of Sant Nagar who sustained an injury in the leg, Sapana Kumari who has an abrasion over right knee, Guddu, the ice cream vendor who has sustained abrasion on left knee and Harshit Kaur, who has sustained puncher wound in the left ankle, said the police. 
    
Police filed an FIR based on the statement of one of the injured, Mukesh, and investigation has started.

The complainant alleged that while he was buying ice cream, the vehicle hit him as well as the ice cream rehari in which four persons have sustained injuries. During the course of investigation, the car was seized and the person behind the wheel, Roshani Arora, was arrested. A medical examination was conducted to check if the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol and the tests showed that it was not a case of drunken driving, added the police.  

During the interrogation, the accused said that she runs a boutique at Prakash Mohalla East of Kailash and that she was eating ice cream sitting inside her car when her dog jumped and changed the gear resulting in the unfortunate incident, police said.

However, as per sources, the accused allegedly fled the spot after hitting the people, who are currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute hospital (NHI). An FIR against the woman was lodged and was arrested. However, the accused has been released on bail on Saturday, said the police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Car accident Delhi car accident BMW car accident
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp