29-year-old rams BMW car into ice cream stall in South Delhi, four persons injured

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old fashion designer rammed her BMW car into a roadside ice cream stall injuring four person standing near the stall in South Delhi area.

The accused has been identified as Roshani Arora, resident of Faridabad, Haryana, who works as a Fashion Designer in Delhi. The CCTV footage of the navy blue BMV car crashing into the ice cream stall, and hauling people for a short distance on the road went viral on social media sites.

"The incident took place on Friday night at around 10:17 PM. An information regarding accident at Sapna Cinema, East of Kailash, was received in PS Amar Colony. The said call was entrusted to ASI Krishan Pal, who immediately reached at the spot, where one BMW car and ice cream rehari were found in damaged condition. It was learnt that the four injured persons have already been shifted to different hospitals," said a senior police official.

Four people have been injured in the accident namely Mukesh Kumar, resident of Sant Nagar who sustained an injury in the leg, Sapana Kumari who has an abrasion over right knee, Guddu, the ice cream vendor who has sustained abrasion on left knee and Harshit Kaur, who has sustained puncher wound in the left ankle, said the police.



Police filed an FIR based on the statement of one of the injured, Mukesh, and investigation has started.

The complainant alleged that while he was buying ice cream, the vehicle hit him as well as the ice cream rehari in which four persons have sustained injuries. During the course of investigation, the car was seized and the person behind the wheel, Roshani Arora, was arrested. A medical examination was conducted to check if the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol and the tests showed that it was not a case of drunken driving, added the police.

During the interrogation, the accused said that she runs a boutique at Prakash Mohalla East of Kailash and that she was eating ice cream sitting inside her car when her dog jumped and changed the gear resulting in the unfortunate incident, police said.

However, as per sources, the accused allegedly fled the spot after hitting the people, who are currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute hospital (NHI). An FIR against the woman was lodged and was arrested. However, the accused has been released on bail on Saturday, said the police.