Compensate Delhi riot victims without bias: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that people at Mohanpuri were being ‘forced’ to sell their houses as they feared for their lives and safety.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 09:05 AM

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari with Delhi riot victims in Maujpur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday met the victims of north east Delhi communal riots in Mohanpuri (Maujpur) who had alleged discrimination by the district officials in giving ex-gratia and threat from the ‘other’ community.

After the meeting, Tiwari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that people at Mohanpuri were being ‘forced’ to sell their houses as they feared for their lives and safety. 

Tiwari said people were being ‘discriminated’ against by the district officials and not being provided adequate compensation for losses and legal help.

No immediate reaction was available on the issue from the Delhi government. 

“Many of the victims are yet to receive compensation. And regarding the same I have been informed that legal help was also provided by your government to only one community….As a member of Parliament from Delhi, I feel concerned and request that you should be non-partisan and look at all the cases without the spectrum of religious colours,” the letter said. 

“The anti social elements threatening them will be sternly dealt with. I will meet senior police officers to ensure that people live peacefully here without any fear,” said the north east Delhi BJP MP.

A senior Delhi Police official, however, said that no such complaint was filed by anyone. “We have not been approached yet in this regard. The action will be taken as per law if we receive any complaints,” he said. In February, at least 53 people were killed in the anti-CAA violent protest that broke out in New Delhi’s north-east region.

