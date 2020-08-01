STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s response on pleas to quash FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat attendees

Justice Anuj Jairam Bhambhani asked the Centre and Delhi Police to file status reports on the issue before the next date of hearing, August 10. 

Published: 01st August 2020 08:41 AM

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre and the police to respond to pleas by 24 foreigners seeking quashing of FIRs against them for attending Tablighi Jamaat event and allegedly indulging in missionary activities in violation of visa norms and breaching anti-COVID-19 guidelines.

The court was informed that these foreigners have already admitted their guilt in the FIR lodged by the crime branch of Delhi Police and pleaded for lenient punishments under the provisions of plea bargaining.

They were allowed to walk free on payment of varying fines and pleading guilty for minor offences related to the lockdown violations. 

However, they are not able to fly back to their countries due to the pendency of other FIRs lodged at Seelampur police station, said senior advocate Rebecca John, representing the foreign nationals. 

​The petitioners have sought quashing of these FIRs saying they are untenable in law in light of foreign nationals having entered plea bargaining in same charges by crime branch. 

