Dengue fear in the Capital: 43 challaned for mosquito-breeding

As part of the intensive drive, the NDMC teams visited government buildings, hospitals, electrical substations, police stations, markets and residential areas in all 14 circles in the New Delhi area. 

The BBMP took the initiative to spray larvicide to control mosquito larvae and to prevent city from dengue. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

The civic agency inspected more than three lakh premises including residential dwellings and checked about 5.6 lakh containers (File Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) during a drive initiated to prevent spreading of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, has found breeding of mosquito larvae at 1,541 points. 

​The civic agency inspected more than three lakh premises including residential dwellings and checked about 5.6 lakh containers after which it issued 1,498 notices and 43 challans till Friday.

“Number of dengue and chikungunya cases has been remarkably come down (till July) as compared to the last year due to the comprehensive efforts of the health department of NDMC and so far only one case of dengue and one case of chikungunya has been reported in our area,” said an official of the council.

He said that the health department had also directed its anti- larval action team to check all vector-borne diseases sens i t ive premises and locations. 

“NDMC field workers are continuously visiting the areas to find out accumulation of water at the construction sites and other sensitive places. It’s health department members are focusing on overhead tanks without covers, rooftop waterlogged containers and open spaces, where rain water can collect,” he said. 

The NDMC has issued advisory letters to presidents and secretaries of Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), Markets Trader’s Associations (MTAs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and the Executive Engineers of CPWD to prevent mosquito breeding in premises under their jurisdiction area. NDMC is also sending 50,000 SMS every week for the same.

Dengue
