Land use change proposed for waste plant by Delhi Development Authority

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finally begun the process to change land use of a plot measuring 4.3 acres at Maidan Garhi in south Delhi for setting up a waste processing unit.



On Friday, the agency issued a public notice seeking suggestions and objections with respect to the proposed change from the residents.

The solid waste construction and demolition management facility at Maidan Garhi is to be set up by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). According to DDA officials, the plot was marked as ‘residential’ in Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021, which has been changed to ‘utility’ to facilitate the construction of the plant.



“Following the request from the SDMC, land use change has been proposed for the waste processing plant. It will require a modification in the MPD for which a public notice has been issued,” said an official of the DDA.



The proposed construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant will have the capacity to process over 1,000 tons-per-day (TPD) of debris coming in from construction sites across Delhi every day. Another plant — fourth in Delhi — is already under construction at Bakkarwala.

Presently, Delhi has the capacity to process 2,650 metric tonnes (MT) of debris a day through its three plants located at Burari (2,000 TPD), Shastri Park (500 TPD) and Rani Khera (150 MT). The Rani Khera facility is run by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).



“People can send their written responses within 30 days to the DDA after which a public hearing may be organised. After going through the responses, required changes will be made in the MPD 2021,” said the DDA official.

The plant turns construction waste into usable items, such as interlocking footpath tiles, recycled sand, stones and bricks. The city generates around 6,850 TPD of debris every day. It also issued another public notice for land use change of about 8,000 sq m plot at Ghazipur to be used for the waste processing plant.