STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Second round of sero survey begins in Delhi to take stock of national capital's COVID-19 situation

The survey has begun and samples will be collected from four districts, including North Delhi and Northwest Delhi, to start with on Saturday.

Published: 01st August 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

A medical staff wearing a Personal Protective Equipment PPE suit takes a swab sample from a man at RML Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The second round of sero-prevalence survey began in the national capital on Saturday, with the five-day exercise set to cover all districts and various demographic segments.

The exercise is being undertaken for a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The survey has begun and samples will be collected from four districts, including North Delhi and Northwest Delhi, to start with on Saturday.

A senior government official said 15,000 samples would be collected from August 1 to 5 as part of the exercise, spanning different areas and age groups.

Representative samples will be taken from all the 11 districts.

A sero-prevalence survey involves testing the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against infection.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on July 22 had announced that after analysing the results of the last survey, it was decided that more such exercises would be undertaken every month to formulate better policies for tackling the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The last sero-prevalence survey was conducted by the Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) from June 27 to July 10.

The second round would follow the same protocol as that was for the last survey, officials said.

The Delhi health department has prepared a detailed plan under which every district medical officer has been asked to conduct the survey in their respective jurisdictions, they said.

All CDMOs have been tasked with carrying out the survey in their districts.

Random people will be tested for antibodies.

The last sero-prevalance survey had found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed had been exposed to the novel coronavirus, the central government had said.

The previous study had tested 21,387 samples.

The Delhi government had decided to conduct more monthly sero surveys to find a greater percentage of such people who had got infected and recovered so as to formulate better policies for tackling COVID-19, Jain had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Serosurvey
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp