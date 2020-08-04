STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to distribute 11 lakh diyas in Delhi to mark bhoomi pujan celebrations

The party is installing LED TV screens in 70 assembly constituencies on which the ceremony will be telecasted live.

Published: 04th August 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

A saffron flag with a picture of Lord Ram printed on it at Sadar market in Old Delhi on Monday ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi will distribute diyas (eastern lamps) among city residents with an appeal to light them to mark the celebration of the Ram Temple’s Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking) ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday.  Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta launched the distribution programme on Monday. 

As part of the campaign, BJP workers will give diyas to families in the national capital. The party aims to distribute 11 lakh diyas in total with at least 1000 families to be given diyas in 272 wards of the city. The party leaders said that point persons have been appointed in every district as well as booth and wards levels to ensure that each family gets four diyas at least.

The party workers and leaders have been directed to make arrangements to decorate temples in markets and residential areas, hold community kitchens and install LED screens in all 70 Assembly constituencies to live-stream the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony.  “The party is installing LED TV screens in 70 assembly constituencies on which the ceremony will be telecasted live. My appeal to all is to celebrate the day of Bhoomi Pujan like a festival and should light diyas in the evening,” said Gupta. 

The party has also planned a kavi sammelan (poetry symposium) on Tuesday at its city unit headquarters on Pandit Pant Marg. “The poetry symposium has been named — Kaviyon ki sham - Ayodhya ke naam. It

will be attended by the union ministers, MPs, MLAs and other dignitaries. This will be a virtual event and all participants will connect digitally.,” said Ashok Goel, media head and spokesperson of BJP’s city unit. 

In the evening, party workers will light diyas and will also encourage their neighbours to do so to celebrate the occasion, he added. Meanwhile, religious rituals began in Ayodhya on Monday, two days ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony to be attended by PM Narendra  Modi.

LED screens to watch ceremony
BJP has appointed point persons in every district as well as booth and wards levels in the national capital to ensure that each family gets four diyas at least.

