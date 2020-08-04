STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to see sultry weather entire week

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 6.7mm rainfall in the last three days against the normal of 28.3mm -- a deficiency of 76 percent.

Published: 04th August 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

A monkey seen quenching its thirst sitting under a tree. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital is expected to witness sultry weather for this entire week. Delhi reeled under hot and humid conditions on Monday as rains continued to play truant. The weather department said similar conditions will prevail the entire week, as only scattered light rains are predicted during the period.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the national capital recorded a maximum of 37.4 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal. The mercury remained between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius at most places while the humidity levels oscillated between 61 per cent and 82 per cent for the day.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 6.7mm rainfall in the last three days against the normal of 28.3mm -- a deficiency of 76 percent. In July, 236.9mm precipitation was recorded, which was 12% more than the normal of 210.6mm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Delhi climate Delhi weather Delhi rains
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp