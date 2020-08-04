Delhi to see sultry weather entire week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is expected to witness sultry weather for this entire week. Delhi reeled under hot and humid conditions on Monday as rains continued to play truant. The weather department said similar conditions will prevail the entire week, as only scattered light rains are predicted during the period.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the national capital recorded a maximum of 37.4 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal. The mercury remained between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius at most places while the humidity levels oscillated between 61 per cent and 82 per cent for the day.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 6.7mm rainfall in the last three days against the normal of 28.3mm -- a deficiency of 76 percent. In July, 236.9mm precipitation was recorded, which was 12% more than the normal of 210.6mm.