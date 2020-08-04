STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi CM, Puri meet over issues related to development in city

But in some areas the Centre has the administrative authority such as issues peratining to land, which is still with the centre.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri held a meeting with Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday to discuss issues related to the development of the national capital. Since the start of Unlock 3, the state government has been taking several steps to revive the local economy which has been left raveged by the pandemic.

But in some areas the Centre has the administrative authority such as issues peratining to land, which is still with the centre. Puri is also in-charge of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). “Had a very fruitful meeting with Union UD Minister Hardeep Puri.  A range of issues related to the development of Delhi were discussed in the meeting” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain also accompanied the chief minister at the meeting. According to sources, issues such as regularisation of unathorised colonies and others projects were discussed at the meeting. There were also reports about discussion regarding the opening up of Delhi Metro in the meeting. Officials of the Delhi government though did not confirm this development.

Delhi CM Kejriwal has however, in the recent past expressed his willingness to open up the Delhi Metro for public commute so that commuting becomes easier. “Very happy to receive Delhi CM ArvindKejriwal and SatyendarJain in my office. We discussed several ongoing and pending projects for development of Delhi and look forward to working together for the welfare of citizens of Delhi” said Puri in a tweet.
The leaders share a a rather tempestuous relation. During the 2020 assembly elections, the leaders had several bouts of verbal sparring over issue of regularisation of unathorised colonies. 

