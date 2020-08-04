COVID-19: Delhi fitness centres reluctant to reopen

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Ever since the lockdown started in March this year, many people opted to either download fitness apps or attend online fitness and yoga courses. However, despite central government’s directive of Unlock 3.0 that allows fitness institutions to reopen on August 5, many gymnasiums are reluctant to open doors. Talking about the repercussions of the step, Manisha Ahlawat, MD, Vivafit India says, “Even though the government is reopening gyms, it will not be easy for gym owners.

Firstly, with the required social distancing, gyms will have to operate under-capacity allowing limited members at one time. Secondly, there will be added costs of sanitisation, cleaners, masks, thermometer, etc. With limited number of clients and sales revenue will not match the expenses for a few months. Profitability will be a challenge, at least in 2020.” Vivafit India will follow the standard operating procedure issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), ensuring social distancing norms to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While many places are gearing up to open, Syed Abul, owner of FIT IN Gym near Kalyan Vihar, has decided not to resume services any time before August 31. “Given the situation and the rate at which the virus is spreading, I am apprehensive that people might get infected. If someone gets infected even after all the precautions are in place, the blame would fall on me. So, I am not opening the place. Even the online classes are not successful as many are facing Internet connectivity problems,” he says. Similarly, 24-year-old Satya from Strong Core Fitness, located in Safdarjung Development Area, Hauz Khas, is also reluctant to open his two-storeyed gym.

“I have not decided on a date of opening. However, whenever I open, I plan to restrict the number of people coming to the gym every hour and sanitising each piece of equipment after every single use,” says Satya, who pays Rs 3 lakh rent per month for his gym. While the Unlock 3.0 has rejoiced some, a large number of gyms in Delhi and elsewhere in India will not be able to open their doors again as the five-month long ban has crippled their finances. “We were unable to pay the hefty monthly rent of over `1 lakh, so we decided to close operations,” says Sachin Kumar who operated a mid-level size gym in Lajpat Nagar. Similarly, another gym owner in Jangpura area also decided to close operations.

“I opened my gym last year with great expectations, but the pandemic forced me to close the place at great loss. I am sure many other small gym owners are facing the same problem,” says Balbir Singh, the gym owner. Welcoming the government’s move, Dinesh Rai, Vice Chairman, HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi SahajaYoga Trust says, “At SahajaYoga Meditation, our volunteers have been providing the necessary support through free meditation helpline during these tough times for seekers across India when the gyms and yoga centers are shut.” While the trust will resume operations, after being equipped with sanitisation, cleaners, masks, thermometer and maintaining social distancing, Devi still encourages people to continue with online meditation. “India is still not COVID-19 free, so we need to exercise discretion. Hence while the centre will be open, we have to ensure precautions are taken and social distancing is maintained.”