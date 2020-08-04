STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC dismisses plea against IP University over medical quota

The plea said that admission to PG medical courses is made from two sources, 50% seats are filled up on the basis of the marks obtained in NEET and 50%

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the decision of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to reserve 50% state quota of PG medical seats to graduates from its own colleges. Justice Jayant Nath said GGSIPU is following the dicta of the Supreme Court in various cases which have approved ‘institutional reservation’ upto 50 per cent of the PG seats.

Various MBBS graduates and students from Jamia Hamdard University had challenged the GGSIPU’s policy of allocating the entire 50% state quota of post graduate medical college seats to MBBS graduates from colleges affiliated only to itself by way of ‘Institutional Preference’.

The plea sought direction to the university to amend its admissions guidelines/brochure for 2020-21 without reserving entire 50% state quota only for graduates of colleges affiliated to itself, as was done in previous academic years and to allow Hamdard institute of Medical Sciences and Research (HIMSR) MBBS graduates in the state-wise merit list.

The plea said that admission to PG medical courses is made from two sources, 50% seats are filled up on the basis of the marks obtained in NEET and 50%  are filled up on the basis of rules to be framed in accordance with the law by the State Government appointed authority limited to students who have appeared in NEET which is also called ‘state quota’. The petition raised the question whether ‘Institutional Preference’ can be permitted to be exercised while deciding the manner of allocation of seats of state quota.With PTI inputs

