Man held for using illegal telecom set-up

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Noida Police arrested a man for allegedly routing international voice calls made on Indian phone numbers using his illegal ‘telecom set-up’ that bypassed the legal gateway for such connections and caused financial loss to the government, officials said.

Sumit Kumar Bisdah, 27, was apprehended from his rented house in Delhi after an FIR was lodged in Noida on a complaint by officials of the Telecom department, Government of India, they said. “Based on the information, the illegal set-up was tracked at two houses in Sector 2 and Sector 8 of Noida.

Equipment and evidences were collected from the two spots,” a police spokesperson said. “He had illegally installed the telecom set-up and used his system to divert voice calls from international numbers to Indian phone numbers, bypassing the legal connection gateway... His acts have caused heavy loss to the Telecom department and the Indian government. His illegal act could have also jeopardised national security,’ the official added. With agency inputs