Meenakshi Lekhi seeks report on irregularities in Palika Bazaar AC plant procurement

Published: 04th August 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP MP and member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Meenakshi Lekhi has flagged alleged irregularities in the civic bodies including procurement of inferior quality chiller (air-conditioning plant) for Palika Bazaar, creation of unsanctioned group ‘A’ post, and continuous posting for more than three years at sensitive positions in violation of the rules. 

Lekhi apprised NDMC chairperson Dharmendra, about the ‘anomalies’ in December 2019 and wrote to him again on July 29. In her latest letter,  she has asked the NDMC chief to ensure submission of inquiry report pertaining to the AC plant by Chief Engineer (electrical) and Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) and the abolition of the unsanctioned post in the next council meeting.

“I have come to know that the Chief Engineer has prepared his technical enquiry report as per the directions of the council, and has submitted the same. However, for some reason this particular report has not been tabled in any of the council meetings to date,” she wrote. Seeking discussion on the issues, Lekhi’s letter said that this was a serious matter as she had observed irregularities at multiple levels.

“You are requested to include the matter of inquiry in the agenda of the next meeting. Also, ensure that only the report is prepared by the Chief Engineer (electrical) and CVO is placed in the meeting, and not any other report,” it said.

One of the chillers, installed at Palika Bazaar in 2010, has allegedly been underperforming since the installation. It is alleged that the full payment was released to the vendor despite the fact that officials were aware of malfunctioning.

Dharmendra didn’t respond to the call and text message by this newspaper. However, the officials, privy to the matter, said the reports including findings of the technical examination by the independent agency-- The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is likely to be placed in the next council meeting. 

