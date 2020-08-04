STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

SC transfers case of  Brazilian to Delhi court

Unable to communicate in English, a Brazilian was facing difficulties in his trial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, in a Chennai court due to the language barrier.

Published: 04th August 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Unable to communicate in English, a Brazilian was facing difficulties in his trial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, in a Chennai court due to the language barrier.

For four years, Jailson Manoel Da Silva was unable to communicate with his counsel to defend himself. Finally, the Supreme Court transferred the case from Chennai to Delhi, after the Brazilian Embassy expressed willingness to provide assistance to him in the national capital.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said: “I have considered the circumstances of the case and also the fact that the trial has not made much progress in the Chennai court since the last four years, primarily because of the communication problem.

If the case is transferred to Delhi court, Narcotics Control Bureau, who is the prosecutor in this case, will have no difficulty, as their officers and lawyers are available in Delhi.” Silva was caught in Chennai for allegedly possessing heroin in 2016, and since has been struggling to communicate his case as he could only speak Portuguese. As the authorities concerned could not sort out this issue, Silva moved the apex court seeking to move out his case from Chennai.

Four years & no progress 
Silva was caught in Chennai for allegedly possessing heroin in 2016, and since has been struggling to communicate his case as he could only speak Portuguese.As the authorities concerned could not sort out this issue, Silva moved the apex court seeking to move out his case from Chennai.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp