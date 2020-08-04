SC transfers case of  Brazilian to Delhi court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unable to communicate in English, a Brazilian was facing difficulties in his trial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, in a Chennai court due to the language barrier.

For four years, Jailson Manoel Da Silva was unable to communicate with his counsel to defend himself. Finally, the Supreme Court transferred the case from Chennai to Delhi, after the Brazilian Embassy expressed willingness to provide assistance to him in the national capital.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said: “I have considered the circumstances of the case and also the fact that the trial has not made much progress in the Chennai court since the last four years, primarily because of the communication problem.

If the case is transferred to Delhi court, Narcotics Control Bureau, who is the prosecutor in this case, will have no difficulty, as their officers and lawyers are available in Delhi.” Silva was caught in Chennai for allegedly possessing heroin in 2016, and since has been struggling to communicate his case as he could only speak Portuguese. As the authorities concerned could not sort out this issue, Silva moved the apex court seeking to move out his case from Chennai.

Four years & no progress

