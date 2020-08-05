STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's L’Opera begins home deliveries amid coronavirus 

That is why we ended up trying out L’Opera’s new service.

Published: 05th August 2020 08:24 AM

Our order from L’Opera included Lemon Tart and Mushroom Quiche

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

While more restaurants have opened since Unlock 3.0, eateries of every persuasion have begun home deliveries given the limited seating norms, the lack of alcohol, and the still significant risk of stepping out. That is why we ended up trying out L’Opera’s new service.

Packaging

The food is packaged and delivered by L’Opera’s in-house delivery service, by staff trained in all necessary safety and hygiene standards, ensuring no third party can hinder your dining experience. Each item comes in an easy-to-open container that manages to retain the integrity of the often delicate confections. Meaning your Mille-Feuille will not have disintegrated into a thousand pieces, despite the journey from bakery to doorstep. Instructions for re-heating those items that require it accompany the parcel. Apart from that, everything is ready-to-eat.

The Food

We begin our repast with two healthy offerings: a springy Chicken Caesar’s Salad and a Quinoa & Chickpea Salad, the former making us wonder how the restaurant is able to source such fresh salad greens in this blustery weather. Both salads, fresh and filling, would be whole meals in themselves if one was healthinclined, which we are not. Lettuce not dwell on that, however, and move on to the more decadent course of quiches and tarte, to wit, a Quiche Lorraine, a Vegetarian Quiche, and an Eggless Mushroom Quiche, all compounded by a Roast Tomato, Basil and Goat Cheese Tarte.

We start with the last first, reasoning our meal is only going to get richer as we go. The tarte is a sharp and summery, while the quiches are more coddling of the palate. For the piece de résistance, there are actually three choices, which just makes us grateful for such republicanism. The Lemon Tart is a seemingly sundrenched light cloud of citrus, vanilla and ephemerally whipped cream, while the near namesake Opéra pastry is far richer with bold notes of coffee, almonds and goodness. Our favourite has to be the Mille- Feuille, an airy confection of custard and crackling pastry.

Verdict
While all the items were freshly and deliciously prepared, given the attention L’Opera pays to authenticity some of the dishes may be under-seasoned for our jaded Indian palates; nothing a pinch of salt can’t remedy. Overall, all we can say is ‘magnefique’.

Details
Rs 1,500 for two (inclusive of taxes)
Home delivery all over Delhi-NCR Website: loperaindia.com

