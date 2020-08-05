STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Former union minister Vijay Goel seeks renaming of Babar Road ahead of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ in Ayodhya

“Babar was an invader who attacked India and destroyed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The prime minister is going to perform the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5.

Published: 05th August 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Vijay Goel installs a signage after renaming it from Babar Road to 5 August Road in New Delhi on Tuesday | SHEKHAR YADAV

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the eve of Ram Temple’s ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ (groundbreaking) ceremony in Ayodhya, former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel on Tuesday demanded renaming of Babar Road in the national capital as ‘5 August Marg’. The former Union minister said he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman to rename the Babar Road, which was named after the founder of the Mughal dynasty in India, near Bengali Market.

“Babar was an invader who attacked India and destroyed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The prime minister is going to perform the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. It will be an appropriate move to rename Babar Road as 5 August Marg,” Goel said at a press conference. The BJP leader said he would launch a signature campaign to press for his demand.

“However, the government may rename the stretch after any other prominent personality. I have spoken with the resident association and traders’ association and they are supporting the demand. I don’t think anybody will object the move for changing the name,” Goel said. Goel, who has a residence- cum-office on Babar Road, also placed a signboard bearing ‘Babar Road’ with cross mark and name 5 August Marg suggested by him.

The right-wing groups have been demanding to change the name of the road for long. “There is no politics in changing the name of the road. In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was changed to APJ Abdul Kalam Marg and in 2016, Race Course Road was renamed as Lok Kalyan Marg. So there shouldn’t be any problem with changing Babar Road’s name, too,” Goel said. He added that he doesn’t want any controversy to be associated with his demand. “This is not related to any religion. The entire nation, including all the religious communities and groups, have accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict, paving the way for the construction of Ram Mandir,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp