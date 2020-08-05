STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man ends life after killing couple in Delhi's Narela

A quarrel broke out between the couple and their neighbour over some issue, following which the 50-year-old accused stabbed the couple with a knife.

Published: 05th August 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man stabbed a couple to death following a quarrel in outer Delhi's Narela and thereafter ended his life by consuming poison, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night, they said.

A quarrel broke out between the couple and their neighbour over some issue, following which the 50-year-old accused stabbed the couple with a knife.

Later, he went to his house, changed his blood stained clothes and then allegedly consumed poison.

He died during treatment, police said.

The couple had two children who are now being taken care of by another neighbour till their relatives arrive from their hometown in Bihar, they said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had fights in the past with the couple and other neighbours.

The accused had a young daughter and was apparently not happy with the victim's dressing sense.

The accused had earlier objected to his wearing shorts and sitting in front of their house.

This had lead to many fights, the officer said.

However, the exact reason behind the quarrel on the night of the incident is still unknown and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, "We received a PCR call regarding the murder around 2.

40 am.

On reaching the spot, the woman and her husband were found dead and the accused -- Mohammad Mushtaq -- had consumed poison after killing the couple.

He later died during the course of treatment.

" The knife has been recovered and legal action is being taken, he said.

Another police officer said "When our team was inspecting the crime scene, the accused (who had consumed poison before the team reached) went up to the terrace and hid himself.

But one of the neighbours alerted us about him and he was nabbed.

" After he was caught, the accused confessed to killing the couple.

He alleged that the victim used to follow his daughter and this annoyed him.

But soon, the accused fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

The couple hailed from a village in Bihar.

The man worked as a mechanic and his 25-year-old wife was a home maker.

They have two children -- a boy aged around six and a girl aged three, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi murder case Delhi suicide case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp