STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Seasonal influenza may pose hurdles in Delhi as symptoms clash with those of coronavirus

Prevalence of fever, cough, vector-borne diseases can derail Covid-19 testing strategies in city

Published: 05th August 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the arrival of monsoon in the national capital, there is likely to be an increase in seasonal influenzas such as fever, cough and cold and vector-borne diseases which several health experts fear might clash with curning the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as both tend to share similar symptoms. According to Dr Lalit Kant, former scientist ‘G’ and head (Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR this may largely impact the testing process.

“Seasonal influenzas have started. Initial symptoms are exactly the same. This needs to be given notice… Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) is likely to increase. Then we have to test for both cases. As of now, the testing is prioritised towards Covid-19 cases,” he added. Dr Naval Vikram, professor at the department of medicine of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi noted that the state government needs to bump up the number of daily RT-PCR tests conducted to avoid such confusions.

“The Delhi government needs to revamp its RT-PCR testing counts. RAT is fine, but for accurate results, one again has to go through RT-PCR. What may happen is someone with ILI but not Covid-19 may test negative in the RAT but owing to similar symptoms will once again have to undergo the same testing. So, the problem will arise in distinguishing the cases based on initial symptoms.

Influenzas affect the upper respiratory system while coronavirus attacks both upper and lower portions. Also, in Covid-19, it is a dry cough. These are some differences that need to be found out. However, based on precautionary measures, the majority of people will prefer to get tested,” he said. However, Dr Atul Kumar from the Medicine department of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital mentioned that by now the medical team or those who are involved in the testing of Covid-19 cases have learnt to distinguish between seasonal flu and those infected with SARS-CoV-2. Currently, Delhi is conducting around 10,000 tests per day, whereas, the RT-PCR count is around 4,500. Recently, the HC had pulled up the state government to increase RT-PCR tests and said RAT is not a replacement for it.

Similar yet different

Some of the overlapping symptoms include -

  • Fever
  • Cough and cold
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle soreness
  • Headaches
Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi influenza Delhi rains coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp