Seasonal influenza may pose hurdles in Delhi as symptoms clash with those of coronavirus

NEW DELHI: With the arrival of monsoon in the national capital, there is likely to be an increase in seasonal influenzas such as fever, cough and cold and vector-borne diseases which several health experts fear might clash with curning the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as both tend to share similar symptoms. According to Dr Lalit Kant, former scientist ‘G’ and head (Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR this may largely impact the testing process.

“Seasonal influenzas have started. Initial symptoms are exactly the same. This needs to be given notice… Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) is likely to increase. Then we have to test for both cases. As of now, the testing is prioritised towards Covid-19 cases,” he added. Dr Naval Vikram, professor at the department of medicine of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi noted that the state government needs to bump up the number of daily RT-PCR tests conducted to avoid such confusions.

“The Delhi government needs to revamp its RT-PCR testing counts. RAT is fine, but for accurate results, one again has to go through RT-PCR. What may happen is someone with ILI but not Covid-19 may test negative in the RAT but owing to similar symptoms will once again have to undergo the same testing. So, the problem will arise in distinguishing the cases based on initial symptoms.

Influenzas affect the upper respiratory system while coronavirus attacks both upper and lower portions. Also, in Covid-19, it is a dry cough. These are some differences that need to be found out. However, based on precautionary measures, the majority of people will prefer to get tested,” he said. However, Dr Atul Kumar from the Medicine department of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital mentioned that by now the medical team or those who are involved in the testing of Covid-19 cases have learnt to distinguish between seasonal flu and those infected with SARS-CoV-2. Currently, Delhi is conducting around 10,000 tests per day, whereas, the RT-PCR count is around 4,500. Recently, the HC had pulled up the state government to increase RT-PCR tests and said RAT is not a replacement for it.

