UPSC results: My father's love to serve society inspired me, says sixth rank holder Vishaka Yadav

The sixth rank holder wants to work in the field of education.

Vishaka Yadav IAS

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Her father, a Delhi Police official is her inspiration and a role model to become an IAS. "Being a police official, my father had a hectic time schedule, he sometimes missed our birthday parties, festivals but he never showed that he is tired, he always smiles and loves to serve the society. I think this is something inspired me to leave my well paid IT job and prepare for the civil services to become like my father and serve the society," said Vishaka Yadav, Sixth rank holder of Union Public Services Commission (UPSC).

The 26-year-old All Indian Rank holder pursued B.Tech from Delhi Technical University (DTU) and worked with the Sysco multinational company for two years in Banglore. 

Yadav's father is An Assitant Sub-Inspector (ASI), posted in Personal Assistant ( PA) section Dwarka District, Delhi.

When asked what prompted you to leave the well-paid job and how did you prepare for the examinations, Yadav said, "I always wanted to become like my father and he inspired me a lot and always motivated and supported all my decisions and wishes. Secondly, when I was working in Banglore, I planned to prepare for the civil services exams but could not manage the time schedule. After this, I discussed it with my parents and joined the Vaji Rao coaching centre last year in Delhi." 

Sharing her journey she said," I failed in the first two attempts. I came across many low points during my journey but my parents always stood by me like pillar and always supported me and motivated me. I think this was my key mantra to lose the fear and pass the exams."

Talking about preparations and management of time, Yadav said, "No matter whether you take the help of coaching centre or self-study, the most important thing is dedication and multiple revision. You need not to study for ten hours, you need five hours and full dedication, planning, and revision. I come from a technical background due to which I lost touch in humanities but created a time schedule and prepared," said Yadav. 

The sixth rank holder who is still feeling numb excited wants to work in the field of education. "Education is very important for the development of a country and If I get a choice, I would like to join the Education Department and will work on the pending education policy and will implement it for the benefit of students and children," she said. 

Her father ASI Rajkumar, said, "We knew that results will be announced in a day or two but was not expecting today. I got a call from my daughter that she has become an IAS officer and secured the sixth rank. For a moment I was completely stunned and shocked with excitement, happiness, and tear of joy. My daughter made me and my family so proud. I don't know my daughter is on cloud nine or not but since I got the news I am swinging on cloud nine," said Vishaka's father. 

Vishaka was also praised by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastav, LG Anil Baijal, Dwarka DCP Alpho Antonse. 

