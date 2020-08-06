12-year-old raped in Paschim Vihar, battling for life at AIIMS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old girl from Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area is now battling for her life at a hospital after she was allegedly raped in her home and left bloodied with deep wounds on head and back. The brutal incident took place on Tuesday when the minor girl was alone, police said, adding that the home is located in a congested, dingy locality whose inhabitants are mostly daily wage workers.

As her daily wage-earning parents were out, neighbours first got a whiff of the crime and alerted police. When a police team reached the home, they found the girl had sustained brutal injuries. “She was found soaked in blood. Her body bore deep wounds and she was bleeding from private parts. Preliminary investigation suggests that the minor was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon on her head and back,” said a police officer.

The minor was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where a team of doctors referred her to AIIMS after evaluating her grievous injuries. Police have lodged a case against the unknown under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. Footage of CCTVs in the West Delhi locality is being scanned for clues, police said. “A team is working on to identify and trace the culprits.

We are awaiting the medical exam report to ascertain whether it is a case of rape,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has issued notice to the police in the incident. The Commission has sought a copy of FIR registered in the matter, whether any accused(s) have been arrested or not, steps taken by the police to identify and arrest the accused, detailed action taken report in the case by end of this week, the DCW note reads.