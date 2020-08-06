STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt sends proposal to LG Baijal for reopening hotels, gyms, weekly markets

Earlier, Baijal had overruled the Delhi government's decision to re-open hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis as part of Unlock 3.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal recommending to reopen hotels, gyms, and weekly markets, citing fall in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Government sources told ANI.

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office on Thursday had announced that hotels and weekly bazaars would be allowed to function on a trial basis for a week while maintaining social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures in view of COVID-19.

In the Unlock 3' guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5.

As many as 1,299 COVID-19 new cases and 15 deaths were reported in Delhi on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,41,531, including 1,27,124 recovered, 10,348 active cases and 4,059 deaths, according to the Delhi Health Department.  

