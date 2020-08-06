Don’t neglect your emotional health

By Express News Service

Amidst lockdown a number of mental health initiatives were started. One such is Emotionally, that attempts to address emotional health of people. This online only facility takes up counselling and coaching to help individuals lead a better life. Co-Founder, Dr Roma Kumar, in a conversation with The Morning Standard, gives a lowdown on how emotional health is different from mental health.

“Mental health deals with the neurological functions of the brain, while emotional health is about lesser pathological concerns and looks at how to deal with anger, happiness among other emotions.” The facility also trains corporates for better a ‘Emotional Fitness Programme Suite’, that teaches corporates to further help the employees to maintain a sustainable emotionally fit organisation.

This has been done through the launch of Emotional First Aid program that trains HR Teams and Managers to work as First Responders to People suffering from Emotional Health Issues. Amit Bose, another Founder, says, “We train corporates to respond to the emotional wellbeing of their employees. We make them aware , organise fitness training programs, help them understand the extent of problems.

Many suffer from all sorts of anxieties and there may be nothing wrong with the physical self. We identify the root cause to resolve this issue so that they can have an emotionally balanced life. We offer one-on-one counseling and group counseling for the same.”