Govt starts contactless ticketing in city buses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The transport department of Delhi government on Wednesday launched a three-day trial of e-ticketing system in all buses on a single route. For the preliminary trial of contactless ticketing, the conductors were given online training to assist the commuters by a team of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi. The trial has begun on route number 473.

Officials said during the trial, commuters were apprised about how to download and use a mobile app to buy tickets. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had constituted a task force under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (cluster) for timely coordination and implementation of exploring the options of contactless mobile ticketing in DTC and cluster buses.

On recommendation of the task force, the department had decided to conduct a public trial of mobile contactless ticketing system, said the official. “The special app has been developed with the technical support of IIIT-Delhi for this project—Chatr.

The commuters can download the app from play store or send a message— Hi—on WhatsApp number 9910096264 and the user will get the app URL,” said the official. “In case a user knows the ticket fare, he/she can open the app and click on ‘BY FARE’, scan the QR code of the bus, select—buy a new ticket and choose the payment option.

In case a user knows the route, source and destination, he/she can click on “By Destination”, select the bus route and source stop, select destination stop, click on Buy and Scan Bus QR code, choose the payment option and get the ticket,” he said.