STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Govt starts contactless ticketing in city buses

The transport department of Delhi government on Wednesday launched a three-day trial of e-ticketing system in all buses on a single route.

Published: 06th August 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi bus

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The transport department of Delhi government on Wednesday launched a three-day trial of e-ticketing system in all buses on a single route. For the preliminary trial of contactless ticketing, the conductors were given online training to assist the commuters by a team of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi. The trial has begun on route number 473.

Officials said during the trial, commuters were apprised about how to download and use a mobile app to buy tickets. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had constituted a task force under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (cluster) for timely coordination and implementation of exploring the options of contactless mobile ticketing in DTC and cluster buses.

On recommendation of the task force, the department had decided to conduct a public trial of mobile contactless ticketing system, said the official. “The special app has been developed with the technical support of IIIT-Delhi for this project—Chatr.

The commuters can download the app from play store or send a message— Hi—on WhatsApp number 9910096264 and the user will get the app URL,” said the official. “In case a user knows the ticket fare, he/she can open the app and click on ‘BY FARE’, scan the QR code of the bus, select—buy a new ticket and choose the payment option.

In case a user knows the route, source and destination, he/she can click on “By Destination”, select the bus route and source stop, select destination stop, click on Buy and Scan Bus QR code, choose the payment option and get the ticket,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DTC Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Delhi government bus tickets
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp