Manish Sisodia slams DU colleges for not paying teachers’ dues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday slammed the Delhi Government-funded Delhi University (DU) colleges for not paying the salaries of their teachers. Sisodia, who is also state’s education minister, said that the varsity has not released three months’ salary to the teachers despite a 70% increase in the budget by the government in the last 5 years.

His statement came days after the protest by DU teachers over non-payment of salaries. Sisodia also said that he has received multiple complaints of corruption in the administrations of DU colleges. “They are resisting or delaying the formation of governing bodies and are rejecting nominees appointed by the Delhi government to hide this corruption.

The reason is clear. I had written to DU Vice-Chancellor last month about these corruption allegations and am yet to receive a response,” he said. According to data shared by the government, the budget of these colleges has increased from Rs 144.39 Crore in 2014-15 to Rs 242.64 Crore in 2019-20 and Rs 243 Crore in 2020-21.

As per officials, out of allocated budget, Rs 56.25 crore has already released to the colleges so far this year.

“The budget allocated to the colleges was adequate to meet their expenses, why is DU now complaining of inadequate funds despite the Rs 27 crore increased allocation in last two years alone?” said the Deputy CM.