Women and child rights activists express outrage over sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

The girl was found lying in a pool of blood by her neighbours at her home in Paschim Vihar on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Published: 07th August 2020 12:48 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women and child rights activists on Thursday expressed outrage over the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl at her west Delhi home, saying vulnerability of children has increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The minor girl was also hit on the face and head with a sharp object.

She was found lying in a pool of blood by her neighbours at her home in Paschim Vihar on Tuesday evening, according to police.

One person was arrested in connection with the incident, officials said.

"A shameful case of rape of the girl has come to light. This incident has again shamed humanity and showed the kind of hatred that exists against women in the society. Those who do it should be hanged," Women rights activist Yogita Bhayana tweeted.

Child rights activists raised concerns over the safety of children during the COVID-19 pandemic and said they have become highly vulnerable during this time.

The safety of people living alone, be it children, women, elderly or persons with disability is a grave concern and the pandemic has definitely increased vulnerability in several ways, said child rights activist Anant Asthana.

"It is a time when preventive measures are needed like never before. Community vigil and social solidarity will be an effective shield for protection."

"It is timely that state agencies concerned with welfare of these sections gear up fast on prevention and involve police and community in planning and execution of effective prevention programmes.

I feel this incident should prompt us to think of innovative ways of improving our protective safety net," he added.

Activist Sunitha Krishnan concurred with Asthana and said there has also been an increase in child sexual abuse online.

She said the economic devastation and the uncertainty brought about by the situation has contributed to the increase in crimes against children who are highly vulnerable.

Kavita Krishnan, Secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA), however, said there should be a talk about incidents where perpetrators are from within the family and spotlight should not be only on cases which are gory or sensational.

These incidents keep happening because our eyes are focussed on the wrong things, she said, adding that it is thought that all kinds of harsh laws are the solution to the issue.

They are not the solution and women's rights activists have been saying that, Kavita Krishnan stressed.

"The solution lies in recognising the fact that this violence is happening in our community and society. Everyday in Delhi, there are dozens of incidents where family members are molesting children and they are not discussed."

"There is only discussion about sensational incidents. Until we focus on abuse by strangers, we will never get to the bottom of the problem if sexual abuse. We will continue to create and produce a society where this kind of sexual abuse is rampant. We need to start talking about those cases too," she said.

