Delhi government’s Rozgaar Bazaar portal getting good response: Labour Minister Gopal Rai 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government’s online job portal is getting a good response from the public, informed Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Friday. The number of job seekers is fewer than the number of jobs available on ‘Rozgar Bazaar’ —the online job portal launched by the government few days ago, he said.

“I want to appeal to the youth of Delhi to register here for the jobs. All the jobseekers of Delhi should enrol and upload their bio-data to get jobs here. There are still many vacancies, so more and more people should apply,” said Rai.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, many workers have left the city due to lack of work. Now, many businesses and industries are now facing a manpower shortage. At the same time, many people have also lost their jobs.

In a bid to generate more employment and to ensure the required number of workers to the employers, the Aam Aadmi Party government took the innovative step of bringing job givers and seekers together soon after the ‘Unlock’ process started.

The website has been getting a huge response so far. The Minister also informed that they had to remove many posts because they were fakes or duplicates. “Nearly 22 lakh jobs were posted in the portal. We noticed that there is a duplication of posts and some were also fake job posts. After a thorough study, we have cancelled nearly 3.5 lakh such job posts” added Rai.

9L current vacancies

22,00,000 Jobs posted

10,00,000 Jobs closed by employers

9,00,000 Vacancies

8,64,000 Job seeker applications