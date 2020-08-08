STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riot: Sub-panel to assess losses suffered by victims

Delhi riots

Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Assembly’s Minority Welfare Committee, headed by AAP  MLA Amanatullah Khan, has set up a subcommittee to collect exact information about victims of northeast Delhi riots, their losses, and also to expedite disbursal of compensation. 

The decision to form the panel was taken in a meeting on Friday attended by three MLAs— Haji Yunus (Mustafabad), Prahlad Singh Sawhney (Chandni Chowk), Abdul Rehman (Seelampur) — apart from Khan.In the meeting, Khan issued directions to carry out a survey of victims with the help Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) officials.

“The directions are  to gather exact information about a number of people, have got compensation and those who are yet to get the ex-gratia. The sub-committee will also find out whether any victim has been left out?,” said an official. 

According to the committee, 47 out of the 53 people who had died during the communal violence have been compensated. “So far, the government has disbursed Rs 6.32 crore. Total 372 were injured however 244 have been provided financial assistance of Rs 1.44 crore in total,” said the official. 

During the riots, 1,327 residential dwellings were damaged and the government has issued compensation for 552 houses. “Rs 7.30 crores have been disbursed for damaged houses and for 816 commercial properties; we have given Rs 7.49 crore while 1529 commercial properties were damaged,” he said. 

