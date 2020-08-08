NHAI, IIT-Delhi sign MoU for centre of excellence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Advance Data Management System for Highways in IIT Delhi.

According to officials, the collaboration of NHAI and IIT will work on Project Management and Data Management, Highway Network Traffic Demand and Incident Management, Highway safety, Highway Work-zone Management, Highway Pavement Management System. IIT Delhi will provide space and infrastructural facility, scientific and technical expertise, and extend the available advance research facilities for the CoE.

Efforts will also be made to attract students and research scholars for setting up start-ups and incubators on different transportation and highways related research solutions, said an official. “NHAI, on the other hand, will provide critical data support and necessary access to its information resources, including the data software — Data Lake.

It will also extend the required financial support for research and various activities at the proposed CoE,” said the IIT official. The MOU will remain in effect for next five years and is expected to bring out highly effective digitized systems on which the NHAI will thrive further.