STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NHAI, IIT-Delhi sign MoU for centre of excellence

Efforts will also be made to attract students and research scholars for setting up start-ups and incubators on different transportation and highways related research solutions, said an official. 

Published: 08th August 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Advance Data Management System for Highways in IIT Delhi. 

According to officials, the collaboration of NHAI and IIT will work on Project Management and Data Management, Highway Network Traffic Demand and Incident Management, Highway safety, Highway Work-zone Management, Highway Pavement Management System. IIT Delhi will provide space and infrastructural facility, scientific and technical expertise, and extend the available advance research facilities for the CoE.

Efforts will also be made to attract students and research scholars for setting up start-ups and incubators on different transportation and highways related research solutions, said an official. “NHAI, on the other hand, will provide critical data support and necessary access to its information resources, including the data software — Data Lake.

It will also extend the required financial support for research and various activities at the proposed CoE,” said the IIT official. The MOU will remain in effect for next five years and is expected to bring out highly effective digitized systems on which the NHAI will thrive further. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT Delhi NHAI MoU centre of excellence
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp