Virtual office network to boost tribal employment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) launched its virtual office network in order to boost employment for tribal people.

The TRIFED virtual office network has 81 online workstations and 100 additional converging state and agency workstations to bring the tribal people closer to development.

This is a part of TRIFED’s digitization drive to promote tribal commerce and map and link its tribal producers and artisans to national and international markets.

“A large number of people have adopted to online methods - for shopping, banking, work during the recent lockdown and the ongoing pandemic, and the trend has been seen to have increased once the lockdown regulations are relaxed.

On the supply side, the crisis due to Covid-19 has dealt a serious blow to the livelihoods of the poor and marginalized communities including the tribal artisans and forest-dwelling minor forest produce gatherers,” said Pravir Krishna, managing director, TRIFED.

The Tribes India E-Mart platform is likely to be launched on August 15 which will be a facility for the tribal people to sell their goods to a large national and international audience in through their own e-shop.