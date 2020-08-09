Green transport gets lukewarm response in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the year 2019, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had issued subsidy to merely 204 four-wheeler electric vehicles. As per data available on the transport website of the total vehicles registered in the year 2018-19 in Delhi, just 0.2 per cent were electric vehicles of which mostly were e-rickshaw, showing the poor response from the public towards opting greener transport options.

1,507 two-wheeler vehicles were given the subsidy in the same year by DPCC. According to experts, many factors contributed to such a slow response from residents like types of vehicles available, cost of e-cars and charging points.

"Currently, there are less than 20 charging points across the city. The charging stations will be increased to 200 by next year. The transport department will push the municipal bodies and other concerned agencies to identify areas and install charging points for e-vehicles," said an official.

Further, as per Delhi Parking Maintenance and Management policy, charging points will also be set up in all parking lots. A state-level committee will be set up to implement this scheme and it will be made compulsory for all parking lots to install charging points.