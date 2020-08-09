STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Green transport gets lukewarm response in Delhi

In the year 2019, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had issued subsidy to merely 204 four-wheeler electric vehicles.

Published: 09th August 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays water on a road under heavy smog conditions in New Delhi

A worker sprays water on a road under heavy smog conditions in New Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the year 2019, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had issued subsidy to merely 204 four-wheeler electric vehicles. As per data available on the transport website of the total vehicles registered in the year 2018-19 in Delhi, just 0.2 per cent were electric vehicles of which mostly were e-rickshaw, showing the poor response from the public towards opting greener transport options.

1,507 two-wheeler vehicles were given the subsidy in the same year by DPCC. According to experts, many factors contributed to such a slow response from residents like types of vehicles available, cost of e-cars and charging points.

"Currently, there are less than 20 charging points across the city. The charging stations will be increased to 200 by next year. The transport department will push the municipal bodies and other concerned agencies to identify areas and install charging points for e-vehicles," said an official.

Further, as per Delhi Parking Maintenance and Management policy, charging points will also be set up in all parking lots. A state-level committee will be set up to implement this scheme and it will be made compulsory for all parking lots to install charging points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Control Delhi green transport Delhi pollution
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp