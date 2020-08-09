More testing leads to rise in new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the past few days had been appreciating the state’s efforts in combating the novel coronavirus, but, was it too early for the Kejriwal to claim success for controlling the pandemic in the national capital?

"Active cases left in Delhi less than 10,000 today. Delhi is now at 14th position in terms of active cases. No of deaths have come down to 12 today. I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your 'Delhi model' is being discussed everywhere. But we shud not get complacent and take all precautions (sic)," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted five days ago.

Last week saw a decline in number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the city, but testing rates also remained low. For three consecutive days, new cases were below the 1,000-mark. The active cases dropped down to four-digit figure, below 10,000 cases after a long.

However, with more tests being carried out now, over the past three days the city has yet again seen a rise in the number of fresh coronavirus cases. According to Saturday’s health bulletin, a total of 1,404 new positive reports were recorded. The number of tests conducted were more than 24,000 of which 19,000 were Rapid Antigen while around 5,500 were RT-PCR.

After a long gap, the recovered patient count too has been lesser than the number of fresh cases. Sixteen fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of COVID-19 realted deaths to 4,098.

Kejriwal had recently also lauded the efficiency of hospitals in the national capital to bring down the death rate in the national capital. Experts though do contend that the city is past its peak in terms of coronavirus cases.