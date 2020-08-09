Special cell created by Delhi child rights panel for better monitoring of schools

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has ordered for the formation of a School Management Committee Cell (SMCC) which will look to make schools safer for children and provide basic education to all.

This will be the first such committee in the national capital which will monitor the functioning of all the School Management Committees (SMC). As per the notification, the main aim of this body will be to strengthen functioning of the SMC and its collaboration with the DCPCR. The SMCC shall review progress of any projects with any development agency and promises made by managing committee in that particular school.

The SMCC will ensure that no child is engaged in labour and that if it is found by the committee, shall be reported to DCPCR. This committee will also ensure that no child is absent for more than 30 consecutive days without any notice to the principal. The committee members will have powers to check attendance of children and ensure that no child has less than 33 per cent attendance and if so, then they should reach out to them.

The director of education shall nominate five members from the SMCs of each district, while three other members will be nominated by the director from the respective local body and two will be from a non-profit organisation chosen by DCPCR chairperson. The cell will monitor the functioning of Special Training Centers (STC) and the attendance of children in these centres.

As per the law, every school in the country has to have an SMC consisting of at least 16 members ranging from the principal, teachers, parents, official from the local body and social worker. This will be an away for the commission and the SMCs to be in touch regarding the development of children.

Aim to strengthen functioning

As per the notification, the main aim of this body will be to strengthen functioning of the SMC and its collaboration with the DCPCR