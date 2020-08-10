22-year-old MBBS student jumps off Delhi AIIMS hostel building, dies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old medical student of the AIIMS died by suicide on Monday by jumping from the roof of the hostel building. This is the fourth suicide in the past one month at the institute.

The deceased was identified as Vikas, a student of the 2018 batch. A Bengaluru native, He was admitted at the psychiatry ward before the incident happened.



“At about 6 pm, information was received from AIIMS that a person had jumped from the hostel roof. Upon reaching the spot, the injured person was promptly moved to the trauma centre for treatment. But, the person was later declared dead during treatment,” said DCP South Atul Thakur.



“He was already admitted in the psychiatry ward. The deceased took an hour’s leave from the ward. He then came to the hostel and jumped from the roof.”



The family was informed, the police said. According to sources, the police suspect that the deceased was under depression and took the extreme step due to his mental health illness.



If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.