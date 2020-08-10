STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

22-year-old MBBS student jumps off Delhi AIIMS hostel building, dies

The 2018 batch MBBS student, Vikas, who hailed from Bengaluru, was admitted in the psychiatry ward of the hospital.

Published: 10th August 2020 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

The family was informed, the police said. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 22-year-old medical student of the AIIMS died by suicide on Monday by jumping from the roof of the hostel building. This is the fourth suicide in the past one month at the institute.

The deceased was identified as Vikas, a student of the 2018 batch. A Bengaluru native, He was admitted at the psychiatry ward before the incident happened.

“At about 6 pm, information was received from AIIMS that a person had jumped from the hostel roof. Upon reaching the spot, the injured person was promptly moved to the trauma centre for treatment. But, the person was later declared dead during treatment,” said DCP South Atul Thakur.

“He was already admitted in the psychiatry ward. The deceased took an hour’s leave from the ward. He then came to the hostel and jumped from the roof.”

The family was informed, the police said. According to sources, the police suspect that the deceased was under depression and took the extreme step due to his mental health illness.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS death Suicide mental health
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp