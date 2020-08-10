STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS-Delhi medical attendant arrested for fleeing with patient's money

The accused, Satish Kumar Dhama from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, worked as a nursing attendant at the hospital and was hired through a placement agency.

Delhi AIIMS

Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing with Rs 60,000 cash belonging to a media professional, who had gone to AIIMS for an eye operation, police said on Monday. The accused, Satish Kumar Dhama from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, worked as a nursing attendant at the hospital and was hired through a placement agency.

According to the police, the patient went to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on July 25 for an eye operation. They said that before going in for the procedure, he handed over Rs 60,000 to Dhama, who was his medical attendant at the hospital.

The patient asked him to wait till his procedure was over but instead, the accused decamped with the money, the police said. "We registered a case and conducted raids in areas of Haridwar, Ghaziabad and Noida but couldn't find him," DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

He said that while analysing the details of the suspect, the police found that he was using multiple phone numbers and regularly changing his location, but he had booked hotel rooms via an app. "On the basis of further analysis, our team conducted a raid in Gurgaon and arrested the accused from a hotel on Sunday night," the DCP said.

He said that the police have recovered Rs 29,500 from him and further investigation is underway.

