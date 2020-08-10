Delhi Municipal bodies push for green initiatives in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to make the city cleaner, civic bodies in the national capital are introducing several new solid waste management initiatives. While the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started a Green Waste composting machine at Keshavpuram, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has placed ‘twin bins’ (blue for dry and green for wet waste) for segregation of waste at the collection point.

On Saturday, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash with the president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Delhi Adesh Kumar Gupta inaugurated Green Waste Composting machine.



“The machine will be beneficial for the citizens and will help to restrict the disposal of green waste at the landfill sites, which leads to leaves burning and causes air pollution. This will also generate better quality compost at a cheaper cost that will be used in parks and at various places,” said Gupta.



Prakash said that the Corporation will install more such machines soon. Meanwhile, the Council has placed twin bins in markets, parks, gardens and other public places under its jurisdiction.

“Besides, for effective civic waste management, Swachhta team of the NDMC is already doing door to door garbage collection of segregated waste at the source including wet and domestic hazardous waste from quarantine homes separately,” said the official of the council.