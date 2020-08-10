STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Delhi Municipal Council defers hike in license fee for shopkeepers

The Council in April had given go-ahead to hike the charges despite the lockdown, which was opposed by the shop owners.

Meenakshi Lekhi

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who is also a member of the NDMC has supported the demand of the shopkeepers. (File Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to about 5,000 shopkeepers in the New Delhi area incurring financial losses due to coronavirus outbreak, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has deferred biannual increase in license fee for a year. The Council charges license fees from shops in 25 municipal markets such as Palika Bazaar, Palika Palace, Sarojni Nagar and Kasturba Nagar and Central Public Work Department (CPWD), government agencies housing their offices in civic body owned premises including hotels and a few embassies.

As per the rules, the license fee is increased by 10 per cent after every two years. The Council in April had given go-ahead to hike the charges despite the lockdown, which was opposed by the shop owners. An official of the Council, said that in a recent meeting held last week, it was decided to defer the hike for a year. However, the relief will not be extended to government agencies, hotels, and embassies.

“The proposal to shelve the increase in license fee for shops has been accorded in the last week’s meeting. But the minutes of the same are yet to be released. This will benefit about 5,000 shopkeepers,” the official said. Traders and shopkeepers have been seeking a rollback of the increased license fee and waiver of rent during the Covid-19 lockdown period from April to July.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who is also a member of the council, has supported the demand of the shopkeepers. Baljeet Singh Kohli, president of Palika Bazaar Traders Association (PBTA), praising the decision, said the Council should also consider the demand waiver of rent. “Despite reopening the market, the sale is still negligible. Some of us failed to open our account on days because footfall is almost zero as Metro is still not functioning. Our market mainly depends on the tourists, who are not coming to the market. So, we appeal to the Council to consider a waiver,” said Kohli.

