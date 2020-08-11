STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
45 cases of malaria, 35 of dengue reported in Delhi

Out of the 35 dengue cases, seven were reported in August, 11 in July and the rest between February and June.

sprayig

Measures are being taken to reduce cases of dengue and malaria fevers. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Forty-five cases of malaria and 35 of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year till August 8, according to a municipal report released on Monday. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) commissioner had recently issued an advisory on ways to prevent and control of such vector-borne diseases.

According to data shared by the SDMC, the nodal agency that tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the entire city, 35 cases of dengue have been recorded in Delhi till August 8. The number of cases of malaria and chikungunya in the same period stands at 45 and 23, respectively, it said.

Out of the 35 dengue cases, seven were reported in August, 11 in July and the rest between February and June. No malaria cases have been recorded in August. Civic bodies have set up separate fever clinics to attend to patients afflicted with the vector-borne disease, authorities earlier said. Besides, the corporations have also stepped up awareness campaigns as the dengue season has coincided with the corona pandemic.

In 2019, the number of dengue cases reported till August 8 was 47, while the total number of vector-borne disease reported throughout that year was 2,036, with two deaths recorded officially, according to the data shared by the SDMC. Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted Covid-19.

